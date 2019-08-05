Justin Pugh to miss a few weeks with shoulder injury

Getty Images

As the Cardinals break in a shiny new quarterback, one of his blockers is going to miss some time.

According to Darren Urban of the team’s official website, left guard Justin Pugh will be out a couple of weeks with a shoulder injury.

“Shouldn’t be too long,” coach Kliff Kingsbury said of Pugh.

Pugh was injured in Saturday’s scrimmage, and Mason Cole will start in his place for the preseason opener.

The Cardinals signed Pugh to a five-year, $45 million contract in 2018, when the job was ostensibly to protect another first-rounder, even though that guy is in Miami now.