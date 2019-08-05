Kareem Hunt on bar incident: I know I can’t have that

Getty Images

Running back Kareem Hunt was cleared to start practicing at training camp over the weekend, but the groin injury that kept him off the field last week wasn’t the only topic of conversation when he met the media on Monday.

Hunt was asked about an incident at a Cleveland bar earlier this summer that resulted in a conversation with police that was caught on video. Hunt spoke to the Browns about it at the time and General Manager John Dorsey said that they do not expect any league discipline as a result.

On Monday, Hunt said he will “lay low and just continue to work to be a better person” after an incident he called a misunderstanding.

“I appreciate that the Browns still have my back,” Hunt said, via Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan. “It was just something that was a misunderstanding. I know I can’t have that, so I look to move forward and continue bettering myself.”

Hunt will be serving an eight-game suspension to open the year as a result of another incident that included video of him kicking and shoving a woman. He was released by the Chiefs when that video surfaced last year and signed by the Browns in February.