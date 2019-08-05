Kenyan Drake, Kalen Ballage listed as co-starters at tailback for Dolphins

Getty Images

When you have two starting quarterbacks you have none. When you have two starting running backs, you have a good problem.

The Dolphins have listed Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage as their co-starters at tailback in the first unofficial depth chart of camp. Drake is the presumed No. 1 tailback, but Ballage has gotten plenty of first-team reps in training camp.

Elsewhere on the offensive side of the ledger (and beyond the previously-mentioned fact that Ryan Fitzpatrick landed at the top of the quarterback depth chart), recently-signed receiver Allen Hurns appears on the third team, with a total of six receivers listed on the team’s first- and second-string offense.

Tight end Dwayne Allen also is a third-stringer. However, with three tight ends listed on the first team (Mike Gesicki, Nick O'Leary, and Durham Smythe), Allen is basically tight end No. 5.

Defensively, first-round tackle Christian Wilkins is listed as a first-teamer, and 2018 first-rounder Minkah Fitzpatrick appears on the second team, behind safety Bobby McCain.