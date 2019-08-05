Myles Garrett shrinks his body to grow his game

Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has big aspirations. To get there, he’s gotten smaller.

As explained by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Garrett has lost 10 pounds, dropping from 272 pounds to 262.

“My body fat’s a little bit down, my weight’s a little bit down but I’m feeling lighter on my toes and a little bit faster, fast like I was in college,” Garrett said Saturday, after the team’s annual Orange & Brown Scrimmage.

Garrett played at the lower weight in college at Texas A&M.

“I just felt like I needed my old speed back and I just tried to keep the strength that I had the last two years and see if I could combine that and see if there’d be a frightening mix,” Garrett said.

Garrett frightened plenty of quarterbacks, notching 13.5 sacks. And he has gained extra motiviation from the fact that the NFL’s Top 100 players list placed him at the bottom of the top half.

“I’ll never be anything higher than No. 49 again unless I’m ending my career, then it’s time to get out of there,” Garrett said. “If I reach 49 again, it’s time to call it a day, but bigger and better things are ahead for all of us and myself. It just adds fuel to the fire.”

Garrett won’t be adding fat to the fuel any time soon, as he tries to strike the perfect balance in the hopes of fulfilling his potential to become the best pass rusher in the NFL.