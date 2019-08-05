New contract puts Tom Brady on track for free agency in 2020

Posted by Mike Florio on August 5, 2019, 3:01 PM EDT
The most significant piece of information regarding Patriots quarterback Tom Brady‘s new contract was completely omitted from the flurry of reports that emerged regarding the deal on Sunday.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports that the new Brady contract contains a clause that voids the agreement on the final day of the 2019 league year, and that prevents the Patriots from using the franchise tag or the transition tag on Brady in 2020. Thus, barring a new deal before the start of the 2020 league year in March, Brady will become a free agent.

That said, the Patriots and Brady could still choose to work out a new contract before Brady hits free agency. A source with knowledge of the contract tells PFT that the deal falls beyond the category of contracts that cannot be renegotiated for at least one full calendar year. Thus, a new contract can be executed before the current one expires.

Now that the truth has emerged, the quid pro quo for the contract is simple: Brady got an $8 million raise for 2019, the Patriots created $5.5 million in cap space for 2019, and Brady will escape potential application of the franchise tag or transition tag in 2020.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that the Patriots would have applied the franchise tag or the transition tag to Brady. When receiver Randy Moss became a free agent in 2008, after perhaps the greatest single season for any receiver in league history, the Patriots didn’t apply either tag before eventually re-signing him to a three-year, $27 million contract.

Regardless, to the extent that Sunday’s incomplete (erroneous) reports created the impression that the Patriots have dibs on Brady for 2020 (if willing to pay him $30 million next year), the true and accurate state of affairs is that the clock now ticks toward Brady hitting free agency for the first time in his career. Which means that every owner without a clear franchise quarterback and with the urgency to generate offseason excitement — and revenue — should consider making it known, discreetly, than an obscene amount of money awaits the greatest quarterback in league history.

Brady would sell tickets. Brady would sell luxury suites. Brady, who continues to move merchandise like no one else in the league, would sell tens of thousands of jerseys.

Of course, Brady would first have to want to change teams. If he does, he has a clear path to a new address. To become a free agent in March, he needs to do nothing at all.

9 responses to “New contract puts Tom Brady on track for free agency in 2020

  1. Again I ask, why would Brady start doing something he hasn’t ever done in 20 years with the Patriots? Just face it, no matter how many theories or ideas you come up for a possible future for Brady, the only probable future is that he either retires or plays for the Patriots with a team friendly contract.

  2. Brady has never chased dollars. He’s chased winning and he’s chased legacy. What makes you think he’s going to change that now?

  4. In the absence of a presumed heir apparent to Brady, both sides better figure this out asap. As of today, the Pats are seriously lacking in QB depth.

  5. Just a way to spread the cap hit out, free money up this year for others. He will be year to year going forward. Given his age it makes perfect sense for both sides.

  6. Brady and Kraft have to have some back-door deal where Brady will get fractional ownership of the Patriots when he retires. They is almost NO way he keeps signing cap friendly teams without any immediate $$ incentive.Later on down the road Kraft will compensate him for the lost revenue. It’s just another way the Patriots skirt the rules and the system.

  7. that team is built to win for the next 2-3 years. Brady isn’t leaving as long as the team is built to win. he has only made it EASIER for the patriots to stay a championship contender for the next 2-3 years because of his salary. if anything, this new contract is all about helping the patriots.

    i know you would love a tom brady free agency, but it’s not happening. so stop with this meaningless speculation.

  8. All they gave up was the right to tag Brady at a cost of $33 million plus which they weren’t going to do anyway. He was a UFA next year anyway.

    If Tom wants to finish his career somewhere else he should be allowed that chance. I doubt it.

  9. Brady is not going anywhere. This is all nonsense. Do you realize the villain Kraft would become if he let Brady go to a different team? He wouldn’t be able to get within 300 miles of Boston. He’d probably have to sell the team and I’m not joking. Another off-season non-story. If Brady ever plays for a team other than the Pats I’ll walk around naked for an entire year. NOT HAPPENING!!

