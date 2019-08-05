Odell Beckham out of practice with an illness

Getty Images

Wide receiver Odell Beckham said last week that Baker Mayfield is the kind of quarterback that receivers want to work for, but he won’t be working for Mayfield or anyone else on Monday.

Beckham is not on the field with the rest of the Browns for practice. The team said that Beckham is absent due to an illness.

There was no further word on the nature of the illness or when the Browns anticipate that the wideout will be back on the field.

Reports from Browns practice say that Jaelen Strong and Derrick Willies are getting first team work with Beckham out of action. Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins and Antonio Callaway are also among the top wideouts in action to kick off this week’s practices.