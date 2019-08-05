Randy Gregory hasn’t applied for reinstatement but still wants to play this season

AP

Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory has not applied for reinstatement but has every intention of filing his petition and returning this season, a source tells PFT.

Gregory is “doing well” and continues to do everything necessary in his treatment and personal responsibility plan. Gregory’s parents are moving from Michigan to North Texas as part of Gregory’s “reliability partner” program.

Reports early last month indicated Gregory intended to file his petition to the NFL before training camp in an attempt to participate in the preseason. But Gregory is taking his return “step-by-step” in hopes of avoiding another setback.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said during the opening news conference at training camp that he had seen enough to know he wants Gregory “on the Dallas Cowboys in the future.”

“I do feel that he’s doing the things [necessary], and it’s getting recognized by the decision-makers that he’s doing things to really improve and be a productive player in the NFL,” Jones said. “I think that will not go unnoticed and could have it happen for him. Last year, I thought that we all made about a C-plus with Randy. I say that because if you can get this thing right with him, get him right with the rules, get him right with the league, all of that, he’s got a bright future. As hard as he’s worked and as conscientious as he is, I think he’s got a chance to come in and make a big contribution.

It seems unlikely Gregory will get the approval of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to return before the start of the regular season, considering Gregory has yet to file and Week One is only a little over a month away. But Gregory hopes for an expedited decision on a conditional return.

Gregory received conditional reinstatement on July 17, 2018, allowing him to participate in training camp, meetings, conditioning work and “similar activities” last season. He ended up playing the entire season aside from the two games he missed with injury and made 25 tackles and six sacks.

But the NFL suspended him for a fourth time in February.