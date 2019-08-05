Ravens cut Alex Lewis

Getty Images

That didn’t take long.

Less than an hour after news broke that Ravens guard Alex Lewis had passed his physical, the team cut him.

“Thank you to the Baltimore Ravens for drafting me back in 2016 and giving me an opportunity to play in the NFL,” Lewis wrote on Instagram. “It has been a memorable three years. Appreciate all my teammates and coaches I have met along the way. Loved the atmosphere of Baltimore and the amazing fans that supported us! Unfortunately, I was released today. Thank you Baltimore! As one door closes another opens.”

The passed physical means the Ravens can release him without having to pay him an injury settlement.

Lewis is 27 years old and started 10 games for the Ravens last year, so he’ll have other opportunities. He should be in another team’s camp soon.