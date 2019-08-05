Ravens guard Alex Lewis passes physical

Getty Images

The Ravens are getting another offensive contributor back after a brief absence.

According to Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com, guard Alex Lewis has passed his team physical and is coming off the physically unable to perform list.

Lewis was dealing with the aftermath of his January shoulder surgery, and he hadn’t been able to take part in any of the offseason work.

When he’s back to practicing on a regular basis, he’ll enter a competition for the left guard job. He has 18 starts in his two healthy years, after missing the entire 2017 season with a torn labrum.