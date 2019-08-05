Ravens trade Alex Lewis to Jets

Getty Images

For the second time in less than a week, the Jets have added a veteran starter to their offensive line.

Alex Lewis was traded from the Ravens to the Jets today, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Lewis had missed the offseason with a shoulder injury, but he passed his physical today. Lewis wrote on social media that the Ravens were releasing him, but the Jets apparently called the Ravens with a trade offer before the Ravens put him on waivers.

For the Jets, making a trade means they don’t have to worry about a team with a higher waiver priority picking him up before they have a chance. For the Ravens, they’ll get something (reportedly a conditional 2020 seventh-round draft pick) for a player who wasn’t going to be on the team anyway.

Lewis joins the Jets just days after they signed veteran center Ryan Kalil. The Jets clearly saw their offensive line as an area where they needed to improve, and they believe over the last week that they have.