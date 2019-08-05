Ron Rivera: All four QBs should play this week

Getty Images

The alterations to Panthers quarterback Cam Newton‘s throwing motion and other changes to his game in the wake of last year’s shoulder injury have been a major storyline around the team this offseason.

Based on what head coach Ron Rivera had to say on Monday, it looks like we’ll get the first look at those tweaks in a game situation on Thursday night. Rivera said at a press conference that all four of the quarterbacks on the 90-man roster should play in Chicago against the Bears.

Rivera said that the team is still formulating the final plan for playing time in this week’s preseason opener, which would leave the door open to changing course and going with only Kyle Allen, Taylor Heinicke and third-round pick Will Grier this week.

If the plan doesn’t change, Newton’s playing time will likely be brief but brief may be enough to get a sense of how Newton’s progressing this summer.