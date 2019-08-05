Sean Lee says latest injury is a minor one

AP

If Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee starts doing a comparative analysis of injuries, you know he has plenty of data points from which to consider.

So when he thinks about his latest knee problem, it seems minor.

Via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Lee said his recent MCL sprain — suffered the first day the Cowboys were in pads — isn’t a big deal. He was participating in the walk-through portion of special teams practice, so he’s getting closer to a return.

“I know I’m progressing and feeling good about it,” Lee said. “I’m sure I’ll be out here at some point pretty soon.

“It’s always frustrating, but I’ve gotten to the point to where I’m mature enough to look ahead and not let the frustration mess with my preparation.”

Lee missed 15 games the last two years with hamstring injuries, and he said the knee problem isn’t nearly as severe.