Texans reportedly won’t try to trade for Melvin Gordon

Even before the Texans surprisingly waived running back D'Onta Foreman, some wondered whether the Texans would be interested in trading for Chargers running back Melvin Gordon. In the aftermath of Foreman’s departure, the question has intensified.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports that the Texans won’t trade for Gordon.

First, the Texans have a starting running back in Lamar Miller. At this point, they’re looking for a backup to Miller.

Second, Gordon will be expensive to sign. Very expensive. And the Chargers will want compensation for him, possibly significant.

Miller enters the final year of his contract in Houston, at a salary of $5.5 million. That’s more than $100,000 less than the salary that Gordon is due to earn — and he’s sufficiently unhappy with that number to refuse to show up. It would take a lot more to get Gordon signed, surely a lot more than the Texans, and quite possibly anyone else, would pay.