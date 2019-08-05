Trey Burton misses third straight practice; Bears “trying to protect” him

Getty Images

Bears tight end Trey Burton had a scheduled day off from practice last Friday, but missed Saturday’s practice and remained out on Monday as well.

Burton had sports hernia surgery this offseason and didn’t take part in organized team activities this offseason, but he avoided the physically unable to perform list to open camp. His recent run of absences led to a question for head coach Matt Nagy about whether Burton suffered a setback.

“It’s not a setback,” Nagy said, via the Chicago Tribune. “It’s, more of, for us, I’m trying to protect him a little bit. I need him and we need him 100 percent for Week One.”

Nagy said there was no timeline for Burton’s return to practice at this point. That all but officially rules Burton out for Thursday’s preseason opener and it wouldn’t be a great surprise if the Bears kept Burton out the entire preseason in order to have him set to go against the Packers on September 5.