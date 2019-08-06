49ers activate Jerick McKinnon

Getty Images

After signing a four-year, $30 million contract with the 49ers last year, running back Jerick McKinnon was lost to a torn ACL in a practice just days before Week One. Now the 49ers think he’s ready to get to work.

McKinnon was activated off the physically unable to perform list and is now ready to practice in training camp.

It remains to be seen how cautious the 49ers will be with McKinnon in training camp and the preseason, but the smart money is on McKinnon’s action being limited until the games count in a month. By then, he’ll be a full year removed from his torn ACL.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan likes having options at running back, and McKinnon will be an option alongside Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida.