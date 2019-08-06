Aaron Rodgers not a fan of joint practices

AP

The Packers finished two days of joint practices with the Texans, and no one was happier about that than Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers sounds as if he would prefer never having a joint practice.

“I wouldn’t mind if they didn’t do it for another 14 years,” Rodgers said Tuesday, via video from packersnews.com. “I think if they. . . . Look, that’s out of my control. I think the key for all of us here, we know how important training camp is not only to our fans but our local businesses. Unless we’re going to California, I’d be bummed out if we had to go to another city. You bring a team in, I understand the point of it. I don’t think doing live special teams drills is very smart. I think the [NFL]PA is going to look at that, for sure. The kickoff especially is one of the most dangerous plays in football, and that’s why they’ve tweaked different things over the years. Close to a live kickoff drill I don’t think is best use of a [joint] practice.”

Texans coach Bill O’Brien tossed cornerback Lonnie Johnson from practice after a hard hit on Packers tight end Jace Sternberger on Monday, and Johnson didn’t practice Tuesday after posting a photo on social media of him flexing over Sternberger. The Packers weren’t happy with Johnson.

Tempers flared a little Tuesday, according to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, but both coaches seemed to get what they wanted out of the two days of work with another team.