AJ McCarron left Texans practice with right hand injury

Getty Images

The Texans may need to change their plans at quarterback for Thursday’s preseason opener against the Packers.

AJ McCarron had to leave Tuesday’s joint practice with Green Bay after injuring his right hand, which is his throwing hand, during the session. Per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, head coach Bill O’Brien did not offer any update on McCarron’s status after the game.

If McCarron does not play Thursday, it would mean a lot of work for Joe Webb as he’s the only other quarterback on the roster other than Deshaun Watson. If he’s going to be out longer than that, it’s likely the Texans would look to give Webb some company on the depth chart.

McCarron signed with the Texans after being released by the Raiders in March.