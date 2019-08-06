Ameer Abdullah on track to be Vikings’ primary return specialist

Getty Images

He went from a tailback prospect whom Cardinals coveted before “settling” for David Johnson to underachiever during his time in Detroit. The Lions eventually gave up on running back Ameer Abdullah, who may be finding his niche in Minnesota.

With long-time punt returner Marcus Sherels gone vie free agency to New Orleans, Abdullah has landed as the top punt returner on Minnesota’s unofficial preliminary depth chart.

Abdullah, who joined the Vikings during the 2018 season and appeared in seven games, also is listed as the top kickoff returner.

Despite his limited time with the team, Abdullah returned more kickoffs than any other Vikings player last season, averaging 25.8 yards per attempt on 10 returns.

As a rookie with the Lions in 2015, Abdullah returned 37 kickoffs for 1,077 yards, including a long of 104 yards that didn’t result in a touchdown. Abdullah has returned no punts during his four-year career.

Abdullah also is listed as the third-string tailback, behind starter Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison.