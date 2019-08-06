Bears feel “this is the time to push the envelope” offensively

Getty Images

The development of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is of paramount importance to the Bears, but that doesn’t mean they are going to stress out about every unsuccessful throw that he uncorks during practice.

Trubisky said on Monday that that the offense has “been in a lot of situations this camp that we haven’t seen in the past couple years or in practices” and working through those situations has led to some errors. Quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone said that “this is the time to push the envelope” because you can work to correct anything that goes wrong and head coach Matt Nagy also espoused the belief that practice is a time for measured responses to miscues.

“When you do that, you’re going to beat your head into the ground,” Nagy said, via ESPN.com. “You can’t do that. We have big picture. There’s going to be some balls in here, there’s interceptions. I said it last year. We don’t get frustrated over that. We’re testing some things out.”

Trubisky said that the offense has to “keep evolving and keep getting better” and that the “trial and error” of training camp practices is part of that process. They’ve got another month of that before any interceptions or other errors are going to be a source of frustration for all involved.