Browns’ Trayone Gray activated from non-football injury list

Just days after getting running back Kareem Hunt back from the non-football injury list, the Cleveland Browns got another ball carrier back on the field.

Undrafted rookie running back Trayone Gray was activated from the non-football injury list on Monday after passing a physical. Gray had missed the start of training camp due to a calf injury.

Gray was a rotational option at the University of Miami (FL) behind starter Travis Homer, who was a sixth-round pick of the Seattle Seahawks. Gray appeared in 10 games for the Hurricanes last year, rushing for 83 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries and catching four passes for 37 yards.

Gray will try to find his way into a roster spot alongside Hunt, Nick Chubb, Duke Johnson, Dontrell Hilliard, D'Ernest Johnson and A.J. Ouellette. With Hunt set to serve an eight-game suspension to start the year, that could leave one extra spot available for the first half of the season.