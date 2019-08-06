Chargers activate Jatavis Brown from PUP list

Getty Images

The Chargers are set to get one of their defensive regulars back on the practice field.

The team announced that linebacker Jatavis Brown has been activated from the physically unable to perform list on Tuesday.

Brown suffered an ankle injury in the final week of the regular season last year and missed both of the Chargers’ playoff games as a result. He was sidelined throughout the offseason program as well.

Brown played on over 61 percent of the defensive snaps last year while appearing in 15 games and making 10 starts. The 2016 fifth-round pick has 255 tackles, 4.5 sacks and three forced fumbles over his three years with the Chargers.