Chris Carson seems willing to break the no-hurdling promise he made to his mother

Getty Images

The 2018 highlight reel of Seahawks running back Chris Carson includes a front flip over a Carolina defender, complete with Carson sticking the landing and still going. It won’t be happening again in 2019.

Unless it will.

“I mean I promised her that,” Carson told reporters on Tuesday regarding a vow made to his mother that he won’t hurdle defenders. “But it is what it is. If it happens it happens.”

If it happens, Carson will be hearing about it.

“She talked to me about that almost every day, especially when she sees in the interviews talking about not jumping she brings it up,” Carson said. “But I can’t make any promises.”

Except that he made her a promise.

Carson, who confirmed on Tuesday that he had arthroscopic knee surgery in the offseason, continues to be the best option at tailback for the Seahawks, as the 2017 seventh-round pick holds off 2018 first-rounder Rashaad Penny.