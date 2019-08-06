Eagles sign Kasim Edebali, place Joe Ostman on injured reserve

Getty Images

Eagles defensive end Joe Ostman was having a productive training camp that put him in good position to make the cut to 53 players, but that push came to an end on Sunday night.

Ostman needed to be carted off the field after hurting his knee during a practice at Lincoln Financial Field and was later diagnosed with a torn ACL. The Eagles ended his season by placing him on injured reserve on Tuesday.

They replaced Ostman on the roster by signing defensive end Kasim Edebali. Edebali made the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and played in every one of their games over the next three seasons. The last two years have been far less stable as Edebali has spent time with the Broncos, Lions, Rams, Bears and Bengals while finding time for another brief stint with the Saints.

All in all, Edebali has appeared in 62 career games. He has 55 tackles, eight sacks and a forced fumble.