Emmanuel Sanders “back on the same page” with Courtland Sutton

AP

The Broncos stopped Monday’s practice for a team meeting after tempers flared between a couple of their players during a training camp practice.

While there’s nothing unusual about such occurrences, it was unusual that this fight took place between wide receivers Emmanuel Sanders and Courtland Sutton. Quarterback Joe Flacco said on Tuesday that he’s never seen two players in the same position group fight at a practice and Sanders made it sound like Flacco won’t have to worry about seeing it again.

“It stands good. Obviously, we’re family,” Sanders said, via Kyle Fredrickson of the Denver Post. “We went to the same school and grew up in the same area. It’s a miscommunication and that’s just what it is. At the end of the day, we’re back on the same page trying to be the best receivers in the world. Sometimes through failure there is growth. And I feel like me and him have grown through this in terms of bringing that dog out even more and just ready to win and tear it up.”

Sutton joined Sanders in meeting with the media, so it served as something of a joint message about letting bygones be bygones as the Broncos make their way toward what they hope will be a more successful season in Denver.