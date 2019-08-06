Falcons place Kurt Benkert on injured reserve

Getty Images

Any hopes that quarterback Kurt Benkert had of making the Falcons’ 53-man roster will have to wait until 2020.

Benkert hurt his toe in the Hall of Fame Game and it was clear he’d miss some time when the Falcons signed Matt Simms last weekend. We found out just how much time Benkert is going to miss on Tuesday.

The Falcons placed Benkert on injured reserve, which means he won’t be eligible to play for the Falcons this season. He could reach an injury settlement and move on to another team, however.

Benkert signed with the Falcons after going undrafted out of Virginia in 2018. He had a better outing than Matt Schaub in the Hall of Fame Game last week, but that’s as far as his bid to backup Matt Ryan will go this year.

The Falcons filled the roster spot by signing offensive lineman Tommy Doles.