Freddie Kitchens seems to be leaning toward keeping three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster

Getty Images

In recent years, more and more teams have kept only two quarterbacks on the active roster. It sounds like, if Browns coach Freddie Kitchens gets his way, the Browns will have three.

“I was in Arizona when we carried two quarterbacks, and we lost one and then we lost one in the game — the most nightmarish situation that you can have,” Kitchens told reporters on Tuesday. “Two weeks in a row, we signed a quarterback on Wednesday or Tuesday and played with him on Sunday. I do not want to be in that situation.”

This means that the Browns may keep a quarterback to serve as the emergency option behind Baker Mayfield and Drew Stanton. Former AAF star Garrett Gilbert could get the nod.

“We like Garrett,” Kitchens said. “I like Garrett on what he has done up to this point. We have not even started playing preseason yet. I do not know about the final [roster]. I do not want to crown him just yet.”

The risk for the Browns, and every other team that sheds its third-string quarterback is clear: That third quarterback, if cut on August 31, may be long gone if/when you need him during the season, given the XFL’s plan to squat quickly on quarterbacks who are cut when the rosters move from 90 to 53 players.