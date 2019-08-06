Giants will let QB plan for Thursday “reveal itself”

Getty Images

The Giants will open the preseason on Thursday night with their annual summer tussle with the Jets.

Among the memorable moments from past exhibition outings between the teams was when Eli Manning wound up bloodied after hitting his head on Jets safety Jim Leonhard after a hit by Jets linebacker Calvin Pace early in the 2010 game between the stadium co-tenants.

Leonhard and Pace are long gone from active duty, but Manning will be in uniform on Thursday night. Whether he will play or not remains unknown.

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said at a Tuesday press conference that the team’s plan for handling quarterback work will “reveal itself.” Whether Manning plays or not, there’s going to be a healthy dose of first-round pick Daniel Jones in the mix and the rookie said that he’s looking forward to facing a defense that allowed to hit him.

“It kind of gets you going. . . . I don’t need it to be too big,” Jones said.

The first preseason game usually isn’t filled with things that teams will use come to September and this one might be played closer to the vest than usual with the two teams set to face each other in the regular season, but it may still be a good bet that Jets defensive coordinator Gregg Williams will come up with a thing or two to give Jones what he’s looking for on Thursday.