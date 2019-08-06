Jarrett Stidham one of “early stars” in Patriots’ camp

AP

Jarrett Stidham isn’t expected to see action in the regular season as a rookie. That gives the fourth-round pick time to learn the position behind Tom Brady and Brian Hoyer, who have a combined 29 seasons of experience.

But Stidham is proving a quick study.

Andrew Callahan of masslive.com called Stidham one of the “early stars” of the Patriots’ training camp.

“He’s getting more comfortable. He has a live arm, can make any throw,” receiver Phillip Dorsett said. “I like Jarrett. It’s the National Football League, and he’s young. Coming in here is tough. A lot of stuff gets thrown at you really fast and changes on the move, so you have to be able to adjust. He’s doing all right.”

Stidham went 8-for-8 in live team drills against the Lions on Tuesday, per Callahan, and through 10 practices, Stidham has completed 68 percent of his passes.

“He’s got good command. It’s tough being a quarterback on any team, especially on our offense,” running back James White said. “There’s a lot you have to know. He’s trying to put the work in, trying to learn as much as possible, and all of the young guys and us veterans are trying to make him feel comfortable and make some plays for him.”