Jarrett Stidham one of “early stars” in Patriots’ camp

Posted by Charean Williams on August 6, 2019, 3:54 PM EDT
AP

Jarrett Stidham isn’t expected to see action in the regular season as a rookie. That gives the fourth-round pick time to learn the position behind Tom Brady and Brian Hoyer, who have a combined 29 seasons of experience.

But Stidham is proving a quick study.

Andrew Callahan of masslive.com called Stidham one of the “early stars” of the Patriots’ training camp.

“He’s getting more comfortable. He has a live arm, can make any throw,” receiver Phillip Dorsett said. “I like Jarrett. It’s the National Football League, and he’s young. Coming in here is tough. A lot of stuff gets thrown at you really fast and changes on the move, so you have to be able to adjust. He’s doing all right.”

Stidham went 8-for-8 in live team drills against the Lions on Tuesday, per Callahan, and through 10 practices, Stidham has completed 68 percent of his passes.

“He’s got good command. It’s tough being a quarterback on any team, especially on our offense,” running back James White said. “There’s a lot you have to know. He’s trying to put the work in, trying to learn as much as possible, and all of the young guys and us veterans are trying to make him feel comfortable and make some plays for him.”

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Jarrett Stidham one of “early stars” in Patriots’ camp

  4. what about that LSU dude Danny Ettling who had the 80 yard TD run?

    evaluating pats qbs is tough because everyone looks like a physical stud compared to brady

  5. Aaaaaaaaaand this is why Brady’s contract is a one year deal in 3….2….1…..

    The regular season can’t get here soon enough….

  6. kd75 says:
    August 6, 2019 at 4:02 pm
    WHy is a QB wearing #58?
    ——–
    BB use to not assign them #’s at all until the NFL made a rule saying they have to issue #’s. BB wants the guys to get to know each other by name instead of just saying “hey # so and so.” to build better communication. So BB does issue them #’s but they are not the #’s they will wear once they make the team. So the #’s issued to rookies start at #50. Harry being the first round pick wears #50 the numbers go up from there.

    Once they make the team BB will have the equipment managers issue them their real #. And it’s not just rookies. Jamie Collins is wearing #9 or #8 or something like that. New comers get goofy #’s.

  7. kd75 says:
    August 6, 2019 at 4:02 pm
    WHy is a QB wearing #58?

    Belichick has them in non-positional numbers as a way to improve communication. Saw an story earlier on WR N’Keal Harry where a Lions DB said, “Fifty is big. He’s a big boy.” It took me a while to figure that one out.

  8. He was average at Auburn with Happy feet when he faced pressure. In fact he regressed last year. The fact that he looks good in the Patriots system shows just how good the system is. Hopefully we get to watch him in preseason.

  9. “what about that LSU dude Danny Ettling who had the 80 yard TD run?”

    What the guy who did so poorly as a QB they moved him to WR because he’s a hard worker and does whatever is asked of him, that Danny Etling?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!