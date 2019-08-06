Jets still waiting on Marcus Maye to get cleared to practice

Getty Images

Jets safety Marcus Maye returned from last year’s shoulder injury to do individual drills during organized team activities this offseason, but he hasn’t been able to pick up where left off in training camp.

Maye was placed on the physically unable to perform list to open camp and remains there with the team’s first preseason game a couple of days away. Returning to practice before the team’s second preseason game may not be in the cards either.

Head coach Adam Gase said on Tuesday that Maye is dealing with “a nerve injury” and there isn’t anything he can do to speed up the process of getting back on the field. Gase said that the Jets want Maye to stay on the field once they put him out there, but isn’t putting a timeline on when that is going to happen.

“I have no idea. We’ll see,” Gase said at his press conference. “We’re just waiting for the docs to say we’re good to go or we gotta wait longer. As of now, they haven’t given me any indication he can practice next week.”

Gase said that the Jets would like to get Maye on the field before the start of the regular season, but it sounds far from certain that things are going to play out that way.