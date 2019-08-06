Kevin White’s availability a concern in Cardinals camp

Getty Images

The Bears chose wide receiver Kevin White with the seventh overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft, and they got next to nothing out of that investment: Constantly injured, White managed just 25 catches in four years. Now White is in Arizona, and it appears that the injury bug has bitten him again.

White wasn’t practicing in Cardinals camp today, and coach Kliff Kingsbury acknowledged that White will have to be consistently available if he’s going to make the team.

“He understands it’s about consistency and availability at this point for him,” Kingsbury said, via Darren Urban of the Cardinals’ website.

Although the Cardinals listed White as a starter on their official depth chart, it’s entirely possible that he won’t even make the roster. Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk are locks, and rookie draft picks Andy Isabella, Hakeem Butler and KeeSean Johnson all appear safe as well. Pharoh Cooper‘s contributions as a return man give him a good chance of making the team ahead of White. That makes for a crowd at the position, and White could find himself the odd man out.