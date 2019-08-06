Kyle Rudolph says chemistry with Kirk Cousins growing stronger

Posted by Josh Alper on August 6, 2019, 12:12 PM EDT
Getty Images

There was some doubt about whether tight end Kyle Rudolph would return to the Vikings this season, but he ultimately signed a four-year contract extension that keeps him in Minnesota for the near future.

With Rudolph’s return secured, the next order of business was for the tight end to build a stronger bon with quarterback Kirk Cousins. Cousins said recently that “I don’t think I did enough” to develop that bond during his first year with the Vikings, but that he was getting more comfortable throwing to Rudolph even when the tight end was covered.

Rudolph feels that the chemistry between the two players is growing as well.

“Kirk’s never played with a tight end of the body type that I have,” Rudolph said during an appearance on NFL Network. “Kirk played with smaller guys that are quicker than I am, run routes differently. We didn’t really have an offseason together last year, I was coming off ankle surgery, spent most of the spring rehabbing. Now we’ve had a full season together, a full offseason. And it’s just being on the same page. He knows that I can make catches that some of the other guys that he played with in the past couldn’t. And also I have more vertical separation than he’s used to having.”

That separation and ability to make catches while covered should be useful traits for the Vikings to make use of in the red zone. Finding success there would help push them back toward playoff contention, which would be a welcome development after a disappointing 2018 season.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “Kyle Rudolph says chemistry with Kirk Cousins growing stronger

  2. If Aaron had a good tight end like Rudolph he could be 7-9 this year.

  3. You mean like your feelings for Kirk? Because you haven’t been practicing yet. Please explain this, is it infatuation or are you pretending to hurt? 0 yards after catch Rudolph

  4. Wisconsin’s Favorite Son Jeffrey Be Dahmed says:
    August 6, 2019 at 12:20 pm

    If Aaron had a good tight end like Rudolph he could be 7-9 this year.
    __________

    And if the Vikings had a tight end like Rudolph I’m sure they could must an 8-7-1 record…….Oh wait.

  5. Anything has to be better than a team’s TE saying the following about his QB.

    “I’ve never seen anything like that before in my life.”

    Lewis also said that Rodgers “had his own set of things that he wanted to do,” and McCarthy was the same way, adding that “I just think there was a little dysfunction.”

  6. The offense will take a step forward this season; I don’t think there’s any doubt about that. We’ve seen enough to know that the offense will be built around the talent on the team rather than around the limited imagination of last year’s offensive coordinator.

    The question marks are (a) how big a step will the offense take, and (b) will the defense maintain the level of excellence to which we’ve become accustomed? We’ll need to wait until the regular season before those questions begin to be answered.

    Meanwhile, our neighbors to the east have all kinds of uncertainty with their new coach and new players, but we’re told that they’re guaranteed to have success. We’ll see.

  7. All of these comments coming out from Kirk and Kyle’s bond are a great sign. This dynamic will create big opportunities for the offense in both the run and pass games. This will take pressure off in those big games that Kirk has struggled in. A 3rd consistent target, someone else to lean on.

    The growing diversity on offense is becoming very apparent and will keep the beloved defense off the field. Using Rudy more will keep defenders off of Diggs & Thielen too. Opponents having to defend 3, possibly 4 viable pass-catchers every play will make the run game take off with ease. Diversity will lead more yards, points, and time of possession. Skol!

  8. Wafflestomp says:
    August 6, 2019 at 12:28 pm

    And if the Vikings had a tight end like Rudolph I’m sure they could must an 8-7-1 record…….Oh wait.

    *********
    You make a great case for better schools in WI.

  9. Quit talking and let your actions of the field speak for itself. The Viking players are starting to resemble the Viking fans, outlandish predictions, excuses and 58 seasons with no Superbowls.

  10. Wafflestomp says:
    August 6, 2019 at 12:28 pm
    Wisconsin’s Favorite Son Jeffrey Be Dahmed says:
    August 6, 2019 at 12:20 pm

    If Aaron had a good tight end like Rudolph he could be 7-9 this year.
    __________

    And if the Vikings had a tight end like Rudolph I’m sure they could must an 8-7-1 record…….Oh wait.
    __________
    And as you pointed out 8-7-1 is still better than Rodgers could be at 7-9

  11. At camp Cousins has been slinging to Rudolph on the reg. Rudy has made some nice catches in camp and they’ve really been working him on the edges and the back of the endzone. On the sideline its always Cousins, Thielen, Diggs and Rudy hanging out. Cousins looks sharp.

    Superbowl homeboy

  12. Wafflestomp says:
    August 6, 2019 at 12:28 pm

    Wisconsin’s Favorite Son Jeffrey Be Dahmed says:
    August 6, 2019 at 12:20 pm

    If Aaron had a good tight end like Rudolph he could be 7-9 this year.
    __________

    And if the Vikings had a tight end like Rudolph I’m sure they could must an 8-7-1 record…….Oh wait.

    **********************************************
    “Oh Wait.” The Vikings haven’t lost to the Packers in two years.
    “Oh Wait.” If their kicker had made any ONE of 5 kicks in the first game last year The Vikings would have been 9-7 and in the playoffs and Philly OUT.

    Yeah…. “Oh Wait” … Doofus Stomp…

  14. Waffles

    I know your just jealous because of the tight end carousel of failures in Green Bay.

    You’re trying to figure out if Rodgers just doesn’t know how to utilize a TE anymore or if there is something in the water that affects TEs when they come to Green Bay.

    Maybe it’s both…

  16. Rob Brzezinski is a Magician says:
    August 6, 2019 at 12:36 pm

    The offense will take a step forward this season; I don’t think there’s any doubt about that. We’ve seen enough to know that the offense will be built around the talent on the team rather than around the limited imagination of last year’s offensive coordinator.

    +++++

    Just like last year when you predicted that the offensive line would be jelling by playoff time. Rosy thinking here. Guess we’ll find out.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!