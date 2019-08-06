LeSean McCoy: I’ve learned to use negative talk as motivation

AP

Bills running back LeSean McCoy said last month that he welcomed the arrival of Frank Gore because he sees Gore as a player he can learn from now that they are teammates.

McCoy shared one thing he’s learned from Gore already. There’s been a lot of chatter about McCoy’s place on the Bills, his ability to bounce back from an unproductive 2018 season and more, which McCoy said that his older teammate

“There’s always talk about something,” McCoy said, via the team’s website. “Whether it’s off the field, on the field. Whether it’s age, my salary, there’s always something. So I learned to use that as motivation. That’s something that Frank has taught me. No matter what goes on they’ll look for the guy with the name or the money. So it motivates me in different ways.”

Gore, T.J. Yeldon and rookie Devin Singletary all joined the Bills last season and there’s been word of Singletary getting first-team work during camp. If the negative commentary isn’t sufficient, that may provide some more motivation for McCoy to get back on track this year.