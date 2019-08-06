Lions, Joe Dahl agree to contract extension

Getty Images

Joe Dahl is bidding for a starting job on the Lions offensive line this season, but he’s already shown the team enough for them to sign him to a contract extension.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Dahl has agreed to a two-year extension with the team. Dahl is in the final year of the four-year rookie deal he signed as a 2016 fifth-round pick.

Dahl is currently listed as the No. 2 left guard behind Kenny Wiggins on the Lions’ depth chart. Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press notes that he took first-team snaps in Tuesday’s joint practice with the Patriots, however, and the contract extension suggests the Lions see more growth from him in the future.

He has played in 22 games and made four starts over his first three seasons.