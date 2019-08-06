Matt Stafford moving relationship with Darrell Bevell into fast forward

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 6, 2019, 12:25 PM EDT
Getty Images

Matthew Stafford is heading into his 11th season as the Lions’ quarterback, but his first with offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell. He doesn’t want any excuses about a new playbook slowing things down this year.

Stafford said on NFL Network that he and Bevell are working hard together to make sure everyone is on the same page in advance of Week One.

“For coach Bevell and I, we’ve got to put our relationship in fast forward,” Stafford said. “The sooner we’re seeing eye to eye and understanding what each other like, and what we’re thinking, the better for this offense. We’ve had some great conversations. I’ve done everything I can to try and dive into this playbook and make sure that I’m pushing the other guys in this offense to catch up and make sure were going at the level we need to. We’ve got a talented team. There’s no time to sit around. Let’s go win some games and do it at a high level.”

Stafford and the Lions’ offense were a disappointment last year, which is why Jim Bob Cooter was fired and Bevell was hired to replace him. No one in Detroit can afford a repeat of 2018, so Stafford and Bevell need to make sure everything is a go.

3 responses to “Matt Stafford moving relationship with Darrell Bevell into fast forward

  1. “The sooner we’re seeing eye to eye and understanding what each other like, and what we’re thinking, the better for this offense.”
    Jim Bob Cooter tried to tailor an offense to Stafford already and it lead to that horrible season last year (that’s why JBC isn’t here anymore).

    When your last name isn’t Favre or Rogers (and even if it is) “seeing eye to eye” should go like this….
    Coach- “I’m coach Bevell, here’s how to implement my system”
    Player – “Ok Coach, I’ll try my best”

    The reality is that we have yet to find a TE that Stafford can complete a pass to, and Bevell wants a TE centered system, so it probably doesn’t matter if they see eye to eye or not…

  2. No need to worry about a call to pass the ball at the 2 yard line in a playoff or title game. Bevell learned his lesson witht he Seahawks and the Lions will not present him with the opportunity to make the same mistake twice.

