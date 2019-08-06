Matt Stafford moving relationship with Darrell Bevell into fast forward

Getty Images

Matthew Stafford is heading into his 11th season as the Lions’ quarterback, but his first with offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell. He doesn’t want any excuses about a new playbook slowing things down this year.

Stafford said on NFL Network that he and Bevell are working hard together to make sure everyone is on the same page in advance of Week One.

“For coach Bevell and I, we’ve got to put our relationship in fast forward,” Stafford said. “The sooner we’re seeing eye to eye and understanding what each other like, and what we’re thinking, the better for this offense. We’ve had some great conversations. I’ve done everything I can to try and dive into this playbook and make sure that I’m pushing the other guys in this offense to catch up and make sure were going at the level we need to. We’ve got a talented team. There’s no time to sit around. Let’s go win some games and do it at a high level.”

Stafford and the Lions’ offense were a disappointment last year, which is why Jim Bob Cooter was fired and Bevell was hired to replace him. No one in Detroit can afford a repeat of 2018, so Stafford and Bevell need to make sure everything is a go.