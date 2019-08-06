New Tom Brady contract pushes $13.5 million in cap space to 2020

Posted by Mike Florio on August 6, 2019, 12:07 PM EDT
AP

Regardless of whether quarterback Tom Brady plays for the Patriots in 2020, they’ll be taking a significant salary-cap charge under his name.

Based on a report from Albert Breer of SI.com that Brady’s new deal includes a signing bonus of $20.25 million, the proration dynamic pushed two thirds of that amount out of 2019 and into future years. With the contract voiding after 2019, that two-thirds chunk of the bonus ($13.5 million) will hit the cap in 2020.

Coupled with a $1.75 million base salary, $1 million in per-game roster bonuses, and $12 million in cap charges for bonuses previously paid to Brady, his cap number for 2019 drops from $27 million to $21.5 million, a cap savings of $5.5 million.

If Brady re-signs for 2020, that $13.5 million in dead money will be the starting point for his cap number. Which means that he’d likely sign another multi-year deal aimed at further kicking the can into future cap seasons.

8 responses to “New Tom Brady contract pushes $13.5 million in cap space to 2020

  2. “Regardless of whether quarterback Tom Brady plays for the Patriots in 2020, they’ll be taking a significant salary-cap charge under his name.”

    Pretty sure almost every team has significant dead money towards the cap every year, on the order of 10-15 million. Its the nature of these contracts and that players want large signing bonuses, and then are often cut before the contract is completed.

  3. Just as long as they don’t cheat the salary cap like the Broncos did for 2 years to get their Lombardi’s then I’m fine with how it works out

    ———————

    yep. cost of doing business

    a good gm plans for about 10 mil in that area

  6. Slightly less than 20 years ago detractors would make the claim (whiny voice) “The Patriots don’t spend any money on anyone.”

  8. The ONLY REASON that Brady isn’t locked up 100% from now till he’s 45 is because of the pending CBA & possibility of a work stoppage……once that is all hammered out, the Pats & Brady will get the fine points of an extension all worked out….. that plan could, however, change if Brady wins his 7th ring & decides to call it quits at 42…… but my guess, if he’s still feeling good after 2019, & the CBA GETS HANDLED, regardless of 2019’s outcome, he’ll come back to play for the Pats as long as he can……

