NFL, NFLPA back at it today

The last time the NFL and NFL Players Association scheduled multiple days of negotiating sessions, they pulled the plug on the first day. This time around, they didn’t.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, management and labor are meeting again today, one day after a collective bargaining session in Chicago.

The fact that they’re still talking after one day of talks means that they haven’t encountered a roadblock that made either or both sides decide that it made sense to separate and regroup.

It’s unclear whether and to what extent real progress is being made. There has been no indication yet that things are going poorly, which is perhaps the best possible news — especially given the ugliness that resulted in a lockout eight years ago.