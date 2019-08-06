Niles Paul announces retirement

Getty Images

Free agent tight end Niles Paul announced his retirement on Instagram on Tuesday.

“As they say, ‘all good things come to an end,'” Paul wrote. “After eight years in the NFL, I decided that it’s time to hang up the cleats. Even though it didn’t work out, I was humbled and grateful for the opportunity to be brought into my ninth training camp with the San Francisco 49ers.

“I was quickly reminded how taxing this game can be after only spending a week in camp. Now it’s time to start listening to my body. There is no doubt in my mind that I’m still able to compete and make a 53-man roster somewhere, but I’m not sure my body can handle it anymore.”

Paul, 29, lasted a week on the 49ers’ roster before they cut him Friday.

He spent last year in Jacksonville, getting 11 touches for 95 yards in six games. He played six seasons for Washington.

Paul, a fifth-round choice of Washington in 2011, finished his eight-year career with 78 catches for 954 yards and two touchdowns in 88 games.