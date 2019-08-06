Packers claim Keith Ford, waive Jason Spriggs

Getty Images

The Packers have made an addition to their offensive backfield.

The team announced that they have claimed running back Keith Ford off of waivers. Ford was dropped by the Colts on Monday so that they could sign D'Onta Foreman as a free agent.

Ford played in two games with one start for the Bills last season. He ran 21 times for 79 yards and caught three passes for 21 yards, but lost his roster spot after the team added Frank Gore, T.J. Yeldon and Devin Singletary to the roster this offseason.

The Packers made space for Ford by waiving 2016 second-round pick Jason Spriggs with an injury designation. The offensive lineman made nine starts during his three seasons in Green Bay and has been dealing with a trapezius injury this summer.