Pete Carroll on replacing Doug Baldwin: We’ll see who rises to the top

It’s clear that the Seahawks need to try to replace receiver Doug Baldwin, even if they may not be able to actually replace Doug Baldwin.

It’s also clear that there’s no clarity yet as to who that will be.

“I don’t know if a guy could have a better year than Tyler [Lockett] had last year, but he’s going to shoot for it,” coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Monday. “He’s a go-to guy, all of the inside stuff that Doug always did Tyler was always working at, and he’s really good at it. That’s the first part of the role that Doug filled.”

So that’s the first part. How about the rest?

“There’s some things that Doug did that no one is going to be able to do,” Carroll said. “He’s so physical, he’s so tough, he was so tough and physical and that to me was unique. You’ll see we’ve got all kinds of guys we got to look at. There’s going to be a big rotation in there. A bunch of guys have done well, I mean all these guys are good. We’re just going to let the game play out and see what happens and see who rises to the top at the end. But, I will tell you that Tyler and [Jaron Brown] have done a great job, we’ve seen lot of good things, David Moore too; but don’t mess with the rest of the guys, the rest of the guys are all battling to really show where they fit and it’s going to be really exciting where this goes.”

As noted last night, rookie DK Metcalf will likely get a chance to show what he can do in the preseason opener against Denver.

“Looks like it,” Carroll said on whether Metcalf will play. “Looks that way, we’ve got to wait and see though. He could have practiced today, we wanted to get another day of clearance. Just make sure it’s not lingering.”

Metcalf, a first-round prospect who nearly plunged to round three, has an oblique issue that kept him out of the team’s mock game. Right or wrong, every practice or game he misses due to injury will be seen as confirming the durability concerns that caused him to slide.