Report: Cardinals, Michael Crabtree fail to reach terms on deal

Getty Images

The Texas Tech alumni reunion with the Arizona Cardinals appears to be off.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, the Cardinals and free agent wide receiver Michael Crabtree could not come to terms on a deal after Crabtree worked out for the team on Monday. Crabtree remains on the market for now.

Though they did not play at Texas Tech at the same time, both Crabtree and Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury played for the Red Raiders under head coach Mike Leach. Many principles of Leach’s offensive attack remain a staple of Kingsbury’s system as well.

Crabtree, 31, played all 16 games for the Ravens last season. He made 54 catches for 607 yards and two touchdowns. It was his fewest receptions, yards and touchdowns since he played only five games for the 49ers in 2013.

The 10th overall choice in 2009, Crabtree played six seasons with the 49ers before going across the Bay to Oakland for three seasons.

He has 633 career catches for 7,477 yards and 54 touchdowns.