Report: Tom Brady puts his Boston home on the market

Posted by Mike Florio on August 6, 2019, 10:16 AM EDT
Getty Images

Regardless of whether Tom Brady plays for a different team in 2020, the circumstantial evidence is mounting that this could be his last year with the Patriots.

Beyond the decision to hire WME for non-football projects and a new contract that makes it even easier to have a clean break from the team after this season, Brady reportedly has put his home in Boston on the market.

Via Tom Curran of NBCSportsBoston.com, Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen have listed the home for $39.5 million.

Curran notes, citing the New York Post, that Brady and Bundchen have been looking for houses in Greenwich, Connecticut and in Alpine, New Jersey.

Their current mansion, located in the Brookline section of Boston, was built after Brady and Bundchen secured approval from the local zoning board to build the home.

They previously built a home, complete with a moat, in L.A. In 2014, Brady and Bundchen sold the L.A. mansion to Dr. Dre for $40 million.

None of this means that 2019 will be Brady’s last year with the Patriots. But each little nugget will serve only to enhance the perception that Brady is making plans for a future that will be unfolding sooner than later.

Permalink 33 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

33 responses to “Report: Tom Brady puts his Boston home on the market

  2. Doesn’t mean much. If Brady plays well, he continues to play well and will be the guy for the next 2-3 years.

    Giselle wants to do whatever it is she thinks she needs to do and wants to be in NY.

    I don’t know why you’d want to move your kids out of their schools, but this is Brady and Giselle. They’re weird.

  4. This should be fun…..
    Time for the naysayers & chicken littles out there to tell us all that the sky is falling, the sky is falling!!!!

  7. Giselle just wants to be closer to NYC where there’s a lot of action in the fashion world and her work.

  9. He’s 42. It’s day to day, year to year. Pats fans know that better than anyone. The team has a chance to be really really good again this year. We’re enjoying that while it lasts and expect no more than that.

  12. Uhh ohhh, I think those Tom Brady for life x6 hate us but you ain’t us people are gettin worried now….

  14. This is pointless speculation. They don’t have another QB who knows the system like Brady, and who is capable of executing it. Why would they move on from a guy who just won (yet) another Super Bowl?!

  16. He may stop playing, but I’d be absolutely dumbfounded if he ever played for a team other than the Pats.

  18. The real estate market is starting to have it’s first negative turn in 7-8 years. It’s starting first in the big cities and will spread from there. Seattle just posted it’s first decline in a decade. The worst declines are in the luxury sector. It makes sense to sell now, and Brady has always spent a lot of time in NY. Whether that is due to his own interests or his wife’s, it doesn’t matter. She has supported him and it’s getting closer to the end. Tom is just taking steps to hold up his end of the bargain. It’s not over and I don’t think it affects his plan to play 4 more seasons, but he can commute easy enough from NY, and he will likely keep another property in the Boston area until he is done playing. Actually he may keep a property there for quite some time since he has the TB12 Training Facility there.

  19. Drew Brees has had not 1 but 2 contracts where years were voided. It’s not an uncommon occurrence. He’s a free agent also after 2019.

  20. aarons444 says:
    August 6, 2019 at 10:47 am
    Playing for the 9ers, he might finally do something to equal Joe Cool.
    ————————————————————-

    Since we are talking about a guy moving into his last few seasons in order to equal Joe he’d have to go to KC and start breaking down. Last anyone looked they seemed pretty set at his position.

  21. That seems high. The tax-assessment value is a mere $16 million. Maybe he should throw in one of his extra Superbowl rings.

  22. Genuinely curious and looking for feedback from Pats fans – what is the Patriot’s Plan B at quarterback if they lose Brady to near term injury or retirement? Is their next starting QB currently on the roster?

  24. Of course, everything Brady does now has to be about leaving and his new contract. Why? Tom Curran is pushing the narrative. And you believe him.

  26. “what is the Patriot’s Plan B at quarterback if they lose Brady to near term injury or retirement? Is their next starting QB currently on the roster?”

    No I don’t think so. They’ll deal with Hoyer through any injury period this season and likely draft a Brady replacement next draft.

  27. footballismybusiness says:
    August 6, 2019 at 10:54 am
    Genuinely curious and looking for feedback from Pats fans – what is the Patriot’s Plan B at quarterback if they lose Brady to near term injury or retirement? Is their next starting QB currently on the roster?

    *************

    Same as it’s always been: Next man up.

  28. I’m a die hard Pats fan, but I think this is a very bad sign. Maybe he cashes in big to make up for all the umdermarket deals. He just hired an ouside PR firm. Maybe it’s his last year

  29. >>>He may stop playing, but I’d be absolutely dumbfounded if he ever played for a team other than the Pats.<<<

    I agree. He's not playing for anyone else. He's doing the smart thing and preparing ahead of time for the eventual ending of his career whether it's after the 2019 season or a season or two after it.

    It can take awhile to push a house like the magnitude of something like his must be like so he might as well get a head start on it. He certainly has the money to rent whatever he wants or needs for his remaining time there.

  30. footballismybusiness says:
    August 6, 2019 at 10:54 am
    Genuinely curious and looking for feedback from Pats fans – what is the Patriot’s Plan B at quarterback if they lose Brady to near term injury or retirement? Is their next starting QB currently on the roster?
    =======================
    There is currently no plan B. Which will make Brady’s departure next year his scarlet letter if he decides to leave. He already forced the Pats Plan B to San Francisco be going over Belichicks’ head (be that right or wrong). If he leaves the Pats with no heir apparent it will be forgotten eventually but not anytime soon.

  33. footballismybusiness says:
    August 6, 2019 at 10:54 am
    Genuinely curious and looking for feedback from Pats fans – what is the Patriot’s Plan B at quarterback if they lose Brady to near term injury or retirement? Is their next starting QB currently on the roster?
    _________________________________________________________________

    Does any team have their next starting QB on the roster? Maybe a couple who are grooming QB’s but few with a starting caliber QB has the “next starting QB” on their roster.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!