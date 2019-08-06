Report: Tom Brady puts his Boston home on the market

Getty Images

Regardless of whether Tom Brady plays for a different team in 2020, the circumstantial evidence is mounting that this could be his last year with the Patriots.

Beyond the decision to hire WME for non-football projects and a new contract that makes it even easier to have a clean break from the team after this season, Brady reportedly has put his home in Boston on the market.

Via Tom Curran of NBCSportsBoston.com, Brady and wife Gisele Bundchen have listed the home for $39.5 million.

Curran notes, citing the New York Post, that Brady and Bundchen have been looking for houses in Greenwich, Connecticut and in Alpine, New Jersey.

Their current mansion, located in the Brookline section of Boston, was built after Brady and Bundchen secured approval from the local zoning board to build the home.

They previously built a home, complete with a moat, in L.A. In 2014, Brady and Bundchen sold the L.A. mansion to Dr. Dre for $40 million.

None of this means that 2019 will be Brady’s last year with the Patriots. But each little nugget will serve only to enhance the perception that Brady is making plans for a future that will be unfolding sooner than later.