Robert Woods calls Rams’ receivers the “four-headed monster”

Getty Images

The Rams think they have an embarrassment of riches at wide receiver.

With Cooper Kupp now healthy and ready to join the starting trio from the Super Bowl of Brandin Cooks, Robert Woods and Josh Reynolds, Woods calls the group a “four-headed monster.”

“We have a lot of receivers making key plays,” Woods said, via ESPN. “Cause Josh has been making plays, but just to get Cooper back in it . . . four different styles of receivers and four different ways to attack your defense.”

Last year Woods and Cooks both got more than 100 targets, while Kupp and Reynolds both got more than 50. If all four are healthy for all 16 games this year, the biggest question facing the Rams’ passing game may be whether there are enough balls to go around.