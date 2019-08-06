Simms: Antonio Brown’s got frostbitten feet in a cryotherapy machine

Getty Images

Today’s edition of PFT Live featured an amusing (but obviously somewhat serious) anecdote regarding the inability of Raiders receiver Antonio Brown to practice due to what has been characterized as blisters on his feet.

On Monday, PFT Live co-host Chris Simms said that the photos posted by Brown don’t reveal blisters but the peeling of layers of of skins from the bottom of his feet. Simms said that he once had a condition like that, thanks to what he called an “unidentified Buc fungus” in Tampa.

After Monday’s show, Simms got word from someone with knowledge of the situation that Brown burned his feet by entering a cryotherapy machine without the proper footwear, and his feet were frostbitten.

Brown’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, did not respond to a request for comment.

The former Steeler started training camp on the non-football injury list. He exited NFI, practiced for a few days, and then was unable to practice. He has seen a specialist, and is regarded as day to day.