Aaron Rodgers' criticism of joint practices amounts to criticism of Matt LaFleur

Posted by Mike Florio on August 7, 2019, 12:50 PM EDT
First, the “audible thing.” Then, the “joint practice thing.” It’s hard not to wonder what “thing” will come next between one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history and his first-year head coach.

For now, it’s clear that Packers coach Matt LaFleur likes joint practices, and that Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn’t.

“[A]bsolutely 100 percent I want to do this again,” LaFleur said Tuesday, before Rodgers gave a candid and biting assessment of the practice of engaging in joint practices. The quarterback’s criticism included an element of whistleblowing.

“I don’t think doing live special teams drills is very smart,” Rodgers said. “I think the [NFL]PA is going to look at that, for sure. The kickoff especially is one of the most dangerous plays in football, and that’s why they’ve tweaked different things over the years. Close to a live kickoff drill I don’t think is best use of a [joint] practice.”

Well, it’s LaFleur who decided to have joint practices, and it’s LaFleur who decided to permit “close to a live kickoff drill” that “for sure” the NFL Players Association will look at. And it’s Rodgers who decided to call out his team and his coach for doing it.

So why did Rodgers do it? Well, who’s going to stop him from doing it? And what are they going to do about it? Trade him? Bench him for DeShone Kizer?

Rodgers continues to be the most powerful employee in the organization, and he’s showing everyone who wears the championship belt. They’ll let him gloat for now. The moment he shows real signs of slippage, however, the Packers will cut the cord and Rodgers will be playing for another team — just like his predecessor in Green Bay.

17 responses to “Aaron Rodgers’ criticism of joint practices amounts to criticism of Matt LaFleur

  1. That’s exactly what I said yesterday. Rodgers knew the implications of his comments. They haven’t even played their first preseason game and Rodgers is trying to undermine the new coach.

  7. This team essentially wasted Aaron Rodgers’ prime, and now they’re going to spend the next five years pretending that he isn’t in decline. Rodgers was wise to treat old Beav’s desiccated offensive plans like toilet paper and usurp playcalling duties from the head coach whenever he felt like it. That’s your right when you’re one of the greatest quarterbacks who has ever lived. But, in every other way, he comes off as a moody and vindictive prick who nurtures grudges like they’re his own children, cuts off family members if they don’t have State Farm as an insurance provider, and freezes out anyone else on offense who doesn’t accept his word as law.

  10. Churn away. Rodgers is one of a number of players that may not like joint practices. So what. He was asked the question. Ask Peter King, who was in Green Bay this past Monday. He clearly saw no issues between Rodgers or La Fleur. Weak sauce, at best.

  11. That’s exactly what I said yesterday. Rodgers knew the implications of his comments.
    ——
    Well, to be fair you and the rest of the trolls have been saying it since MM was fired….so no one really cares.

  12. This guy is so unlikeable its forcing me, a Steelers fan, to pull for Tom Brady in the best QB debate. That’s how terrible you are, Aaron Rodgers. You’re making me root for a Patriot.

  13. I guarantee LeFleur could care less what Rodgers thinks about joint practices. This narrative that Rodgers is the real coach of the team is false. He’s one guy on a team of 53. Sure, he’s a great QB, but he can’t win by himself. Lefleur’s job is to prepare the entire team for the season, not cow-tow to the ever-so-moody Rodgers. And so what if Rodgers doesn’t like joint practices? Maybe he doesn’t like Swiss cheese and LeFleur does. So what?

  14. I’m interested in what the Packers Fans think of Aaron?? I wouldn’t be liking this at all if I was a Green Bay Fan. There is a Chain of command at all companies for a reason. All this does is create division and disrespect the head coach. This guy is a coach killer

  17. “I don’t think doing live special teams drills is very smart,” Rodgers said. “I think the [NFL]PA is going to look at that, for sure. The kickoff especially is one of the most dangerous plays in football”

    —————–

    I don’t think Aaron Rodgers is as smart as he thinks he is. Just another member of the sheeple heard. If you tell him a lie enough times he will believe it.

    There has never been any statistical evidence that shows that kickoffs are more dangerous than any other play.

    Of course were talking about a guy who wears the red can’t touch me jersey in practice. (Probably advocates to wear one in games too)

