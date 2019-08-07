AJ McCarron could miss preseason after right thumb injury

Getty Images

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson made it through this week’s practices with the Packers unscathed despite getting jostled by a member of Green Bay’s defense during Tuesday’s session, but his backup wasn’t quite as lucky.

AJ McCarron had to leave Tuesday’s practice early after hurting his right thumb while following through on a pass. John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports that McCarron could miss the entire preseason as a result of the injury.

Whether McCarron is able to make it back on the field by the end of the summer or not, the Texans are going to need to add a quarterback to the roster. Joe Webb is the only other backup behind Deshaun Watson right now and the team will want another arm on hand to fill in while McCarron is recovering.

McCarron appeared in two games for the Raiders last season. Webb appeared in every game for the Texans last season, but most of his time was on special teams and Watson was the only quarterback to throw a pass for Houston last season.