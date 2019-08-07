American Airlines buys sponsorship rights to Inglewood Stadium plaza

AP

The plaza and main entrance of the new Los Angeles football stadium has a naming rights sponsor.

Via Scott Soshnick of Bloomberg, American Airlines will pay $90 million over 10 years to sponsor a 2.5-acre space that will serve as the main entrance to the $5 billion home of the Rams and Chargers. American Airlines Plaza is 10 stories tall and carries a capacity of 15,000.

The stadium itself is still without a naming rights partner for the time being. The plaza had previously been referred to as Champions Plaza.

American Airlines also has naming rights deals for the arenas of the Miami Heat (American Airlines Arena) and Dallas Mavericks (American Airlines Center).