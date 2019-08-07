Bears to unveil statues of Walter Payton, George Halas

Getty Images

The franchise founder and the greatest player in franchise history will be immortalized outside Soldier Field as the Bears kick off their 100th season.

The Bears announced today that statues of George Halas and Walter Payton will be unveiled at Soldier Field on Tuesday, September 3, two days before the Bears host the Packers in the opener of the NFL’s 100th season, which is also the Bears’ 100th season.

“It is only appropriate that the father of professional football and the greatest player in the history of the game are being honored in this way, and perhaps no better time for the unveiling than as we kick off our centennial season,” said Bears chairman George H. McCaskey. “Thank you to the Chicago Park District, Soldier Field and SMG for their support throughout the process, and to sculptor Chad Fisher for his artistry in bringing his subjects to life.”

Halas founded the Bears and spent 40 years as their head coach. Payton was chosen as the greatest player in Bears history in a recent listing of the franchise’s 100 best players in anticipation of the team’s 100th season.