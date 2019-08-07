Bengals activate Rodney Anderson

Getty Images

Rodney Anderson can finally begin his rookie season. Knock on wood.

The Bengals announced the running back had passed his physical, meaning he’s activated from the non-football injury list.

The sixth-rounder from Oklahoma was recovering for the torn ACL suffered during the second game of his final college season.

He ran 188 times for 1,161 yards in 2017, but missed all of 2016 with a neck injury and 2015 with an ankle injury.

While that’s not a good ratio of health-to-wellness, his 6.2 yards per carry when he was healthy was enough to make him worth a late draft pick.