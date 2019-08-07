Bengals, NFL make $75,000 donation to Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund

Getty Images

The Bengals have announced that they and The NFL Foundation will be donating $75,000 to help people impacted by last weekend’s mass shooting in Dayton.

The donation will be made to the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund through The Dayton Foundation, which will work with local offcials to steer the money to those in need. Nine people were killed and 26 were injured when a gunman opened fire in an entertainment district early on Sunday.

The Bengals held their first practice of training camp in Dayton last month.

“Dayton is part of our community and we are saddened by the tragic events that took place this weekend,” Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and all of those affected.”

The Cowboys also announced on Wednesday that they and the league have made donations to a similar fund for those affected by last Saturday’s mass shooting in El Paso.