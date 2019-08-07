Bucs lose some OL depth with Mike Liedtke out for season

Getty Images

While the Buccaneers wait for word on the severity of defensive tackle Vita Vea‘s injury, they will also be dealing with the loss of one member of their offensive line group.

According to multiple reports, backup offensive lineman Mike Liedtke will miss the entire season after suffering a shoulder injury.

Liedtke has been with the Buccaneers since 2016 and appeared in nine games as a reserve last season. He was listed as Ali Marpet‘s backup at left guard on Tampa’s first depth chart of the summer.

Undrafted rookie Zack Bailey is listed as the third-string left guard while Earl Watford and Ruben Holcomb are the backups to Alex Cappa on the right side. Evan Smith and Josh LeRibeus are also interior depth options in Tampa.